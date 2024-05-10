Al-Baqarah (12)





30 Behold, thy Lord said to the angels: “I will create a vicegerent on earth.” They said: “Wilt Thou place therein one who will make mischief therein and shed blood?- whilst we do celebrate Thy praises and glorify Thy holy (name)?” He said: “I know what ye know not.”

Now, back to the verse under discussion – verse 30 of Al-Baqarah, where Allah said He was about to create a vicegerent on earth. This means Adam was destined to live on Earth and not in Paradise before his creation. Adam was to live on earth as Allah’s vicegerent. Let us keep this in mind. This conversation between Allah and His angels occurred before Adam was created.

But does Allah need anybody to take His place or to represent Him on earth? No. Human beings were not made in a way that they could receive Allah’s messages directly. They were, therefore, in need of who would serve as a mediator between them and Allah. Hence, the messengers of Allah were sent at different intervals to convey Allah’s…





Source: Leadership Newspaper