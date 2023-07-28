Russian companies, including SIBUR, implement carbon offset projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

MOSCOW, Russia, 28 July 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- As the Russia-Africa summit unfolds in St. Petersburg this week, discussions are actively addressing critical global issues, such as food security and climate change, which can only be solved through a collaborative effort by many countries.

Russian petrochemical company SIBUR presented its climate strategy at the Russia-Africa summit and emphasized the need for a cross-border carbon trading mechanism to achieve the global goal of reducing CO2 emissions.

SIBUR places sustainable development high on its agenda. The company produces PET granules for plastic bottles using post-consumer recycled plastics, installs renewable energy capacities at its factories, and uses environmentally friendly equipment. These efforts, along with SIBUR’s international verification of its climate projects, allowed the company to earn carbon offset credits in Russia.

Russia established the National Register of Carbon Units last year,…