



Juventus were kicked out of next season’s Conference League on Friday for breaching financial fair play rules, UEFA announced.

The Italian giants were also fined 20 million euros ($22 million) with half that amount suspended.

“Juventus violated UEFA’s regulatory framework…and it was decided to exclude Juventus from the 2023/24 UEFA men’s club competition,” said a UEFA statement.

Juventus banned from Europa Conference League over financial rules breach





Source: Vanguard Newspaper