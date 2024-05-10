Casemiro Dropped As Brazil Unveil Copa America Squad





Brazil have announced their squad for the upcoming Copa America tournament and two household names from the Premier League were left out from thr squad.

Casemiro has 75 caps for his country while Richarlison was the hero during the World Cup in 2022 after scoring a famous bicycle kick against Serbia.

Gabriel Jesus and Matheus Cunha were also dropped while Real Madrid-bound Endrick was handed a call-up after scoring against England earlier in the year.

Head coach Dorival Junior has an abundance of talents to choose from when finalising his squad and he is opting to bed in a new generation of talent rather than stick with the country’s reliable figures from past years.

Endrick, Savinho and Beraldo are all under the age of 21 and only a select few are 30 or above, suggesting a new era is on the horizon for the South American side.

Brazil are looking to win the Copa America for the 10th time and the first time since 2019. They were runners-up in 2021, losing to Argentina 1-0 but have…





Source: Leadership Newspaper