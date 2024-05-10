Prince Harry, Meghan Arrive In Nigeria Today For Meeting With Wounded Soldiers





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan will arrive in Nigeria today for a three-day private visit.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan are visiting Nigeria on the invitation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Musa to interact with wounded soldiers.

The director of sports, Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Air Vice Marshal Abidemi Marquis said the founder of Invictus games will spend three days in Nigeria, interacting with wounded soldiers and their families.

He said the visit scheduled from May 10 to May 13, 2024 would help the wounded soldiers in their recovery efforts.

“ Because we realized that 80 percent of our soldiers have been involved in this recovery program, they are getting better. Their outlook on life is positive. You know, when you are engaged in, you experience a permanent disability, you know, issues, it affects your mental health and also your outlook to life. But the recovery program has given them an opportunity to improve their personal…





Source: Leadership Newspaper