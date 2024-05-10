Jailbreak: FG to fortify correctional centres-Interior Minister

By Yahaya Isah

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment toward fortifying the nation’s correctional centres against any external attack.

The minister, who made this known during an inspection tour of Kuje Correctional Centre on Thursday in Abuja, stated that it was the resolve of the present administration to prioritise the fortification to forestall jailbreaks.

Tunji-Ojo expressed delight about the ongoing rehabilitation work at the centre, which he described as a mark of seriousness on the part of any determined and serious government.

“Compared to the last time when we came here and compare it with what is on ground now, no doubt it will go a long way to forestall any nature of external attack on this facility.

“As you can see, the perimeter fencing is completed as well as the solar fittings on both sides of the fence to illuminate the facility for additional security.

“So, basically, it’s not just…