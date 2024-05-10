Court acquits man accused of circulating his ex-girlfriend’s sextape in Calabar





The Federal High Court sitting in Calabar, Cross River State and presided over by Justice Rosemary Dugbo has discharged and acquitted Mr. Charles Oberu who was accused of circulating the recorded sex tape between him and his former girlfriend, Ms Paradise Gracious John.

Ms. John, a nurse in training at the time at the Cross River State School of Nursing, Itigidi and a pastor’s daughter, had petitioned Mr. Oberu after her sex tape was shared widely in April 2022. Read HERE

Mr. Oberu was arrested in late April 2022 and arraigned on June 9th 2022 when a two-count charge bordering cyber stalking and blackmail was preferred against him in suit number FHC/CA/126C/2022.

He pleaded not guilty and has remained remanded at the Medium Security Custodial Center, Afokang, Calabar since then.

Justice Dugbo on Thursday, May 9, 2024, while reading her judgment in the suit which suffered numerous adjournments, held that the prosecution failed to prove their case beyond reasonable doubt, and…