INEC Unveils Book On EMBs To Enhance Electoral Processes





Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said that Nigeria must reflect on its electoral past to ensure successful and inclusive future elections.

Prof. Yakubu, represented by an INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, said this during an event, themed; ‘Public Presentation of EMBs In Nigeria Since 1958’ in Abuja, on Friday.

According to him, “Nigeria is on the way to trouble-free elections with the unveiling of the book with the records of challenges of previous elections.

“The presentation targets three interrelated objectives, to share insights from the research with a broader audience, garner perspectives of experts and stakeholders on the experiences within EMBs in Nigeria, and stimulate interest and collective action towards improved electoral governance for credible elections in Nigeria.

“The research is not merely a retrospective examination, but a meticulous and comprehensive study that yields actionable…





Source: Leadership Newspaper