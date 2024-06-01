Lere Olayinka taunts Professor Wole Soyinka over his recent attacks on Peter Obi





Lere Olayinka, a former media aide to former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, has thrown jabs at Nobel laureate, Wole Soyinka, over his recent attacks on Peter Obi.

In a post shared on his X handle, Lere shared a screenshot of a newspaper cover page of Soyinka tackling former President Goodluck Jonathan.

‘’Jonathan worse than Nebuchadnezzar- Soyinka’ the newspaper cover page read

According to Lere, Soyinka attacked the Former President when he was still speaking about Nigeria. Lere opined that now, Soyinka is more concerned about “a certain individual” called Peter Obi.

See his full post below…