Hisbah Arrests Popular TikToker G-Fresh In Kano





The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested popular TikToker Abubakar Ibrahim, who is famously known as Alameen G-Fresh on charges of promoting immoral behaviour on social media platforms.

G-Fresh’s arrest was disclosed to newsmen on Sunday by the Director General of the board, Mallam Abba Sufi, saying several warnings had been issued to the TikToker earlier.

Sufi said the board had previously issued several warnings to G-Fresh to desist from posting content deemed immoral.

Despite these warnings and multiple counseling sessions aimed at guiding him towards acceptable social media behavior, the board said G-Fresh continued to publish the contentious material.

“We have called him for counseling several times. We advised him to stop posting immoral content online, but he didn’t listen,” Sufi stated.

LEADERSHIP reports the Hisbah Board in March 2024, launched a manhunt for G-Fresh and five other well-known Kano TikTokers accused of sharing explicit content online.

The individuals…





Source: Leadership Newspaper