NDLEA Intercepts N2.1bn Worth Of Codeine Syrup, ‘Loud’ Consignments   





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted large consignments of codeine-based syrup and Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis worth over N2,185,000,000.00 in street value at the Port Harcourt seaports, Onne and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos State.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi in a statement on Sunday said, with the cooperation of other security agencies on Friday May 31, 2024, operatives intercepted a large consignment of Loud, packed in eight suitcases, containing 320 parcels with a total weight of 164.50kg of the strong psychoactive substance coming from Canada on a KLM flight via Amsterdam, Netherlands at the Lagos airport.

The consignment estimated to be worth N960,000,000.00, which was brought in by a passenger, Ughenu Nnaife Francis was discovered at the E-Arrival Hall of the airport by personnel of NDLEA, Customs and other security agencies during a joint search operation while the suspect was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper