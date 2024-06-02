Expert Calls For Implementation Of Policies On Tobacco Consumption

By Okeoghene Akubuike

A Clinical Psychologist, Mr Adedotun Ajiboye, says the Federal Government needs to implement policies and programmes that reduce tobacco consumption and protect citizens from exposure to tobacco smoke.

Ajiboye who works with the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He was speaking against the backdrop of the World No Tobacco Day 2024 marked annually on May 31 with the theme “Protecting Children from the Tobacco Industry Interference.”

Ajiboye said tobacco was one of the top single greatest causes of preventable deaths globally.

He said smoking could lead to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), cancer of the lungs, larynx, and mouth pancreatic cancer; and hypertension.

Ajiboye said the Nicotine in cigarettes could lead to addiction or substance use disorder adding that tobacco was a significant cause of miscarriages among pregnant…