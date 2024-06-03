‘1 Year After, MSMEs Not Benefiting From FG’s Promised N200bn Funding’





As the current government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu clocked one year on May 29, 2024, the pledge of N200 billion Intervention Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) made at the inauguration of this government is yet to materialise as most Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country claimed they are yet to benefit from the scheme, LEADERSHIP learnt.

The intervention fund, as announced by the President in his inaugural speech, was to energise the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Nano businesses and manufacturing sector in the country.

Meanwhile, in April 2024, the federal government announced the launch of a N200 billion Presidential Intervention Fund for Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) and manufacturers in the country.

The minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, who made the announcement in a post on her X, formerly Twitter, page, said the gesture was targeted at supporting one…





Source: Leadership Newspaper