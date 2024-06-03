Nationwide blackout as Labour shuts down National grid





The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the Labour union has shut down the national grid, resulting in a blackout nationwide.

In a statement released, the TCN said the national grid shut down occurred at about 2.19 am on 3rd June 2024.

‘’GRID SHUT DOWN: UNION DELIBERATELY SHUT DOWN THE NATIONAL GRID. The Transmission Company of Nigeria hereby informs the general public that the Labour Union has shut down the national grid, resulting in black out nationwide. The national grid shut down occurred at about 2.19 am this morning, 3rd June 2024. At about 1:15 am this morning, the Benin Transmission Operator under the independent System Operations unit of TCN reported that all operators were driven away from the control room and that staff that resisted were beaten while some were wounded in the course of forcing them out of the control room and without any form of control or supervision, the Benin Area Control Center was brought to zero. Other transmission substations that were…





Source: Linda Ikeji