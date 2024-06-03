Etsu Nupe, Prof Iwu, Ebok-Essien, Iyere, Others Unveil FEEFUND





Prominent Nigerians, including Etsu Nupe Alhaji (Dr) Yahaya Abubakar; former INEC chairman, Prof. Maurice Iwu; Senator Emmanuel Ebok-Essien, and Comrade Kennedy Iyere, gathered at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja to unveil the FUND-YES Entrepreneurship Enhancement Fund (FeeFund).

The initiative, launched by the grassroots cooperative society, FUND-YES, aims to foster economic self-emancipation, poverty alleviation, and wealth-building among Nigerian youth and women.

FUND-YES is dedicated to creating a national cooperative business community where Nigerian entrepreneurs can connect with local and international investors. The goal is to generate income, build wealth, and empower families, contributing significantly to the Nigerian economy.

The launch event was a high-profile dinner attended by notable figures, including the Etsu Nupe, Prof. Iwu, Senator Ebok-Essien, Hajiya Lami Adamu of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), and Dr. Pogu Bitrus of the Middle Belt Forum, among…





Source: Leadership Newspaper