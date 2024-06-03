Tinubu Lauds Halilu’s Transformational Leadership At NASENI





President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that he is pleased with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI)’s collaborative approach under Khalil Suleiman Halilu to deliver his administration’s industrialisation reform agenda in the country.

A statement issued by NASENI’s Director of Information Olusegun Ayeoyenikan said Tinubu, who was represented by the president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, made the disclosure at the commissioning of the NASENI-Portland Reverse Engineering Centre in FCT’s transportation hub, Utako.

He added that Khalil Halilu’s appointment in the early days of his administration was the first step towards achieving his grand vision for Nigeria’s industrialisation.

“When I assumed office as President a year ago, I highlighted the mission of our administration to ‘promote domestic manufacturing and lessen import dependency.’ I made this vow fully aware of the boundless potential that our country has to become a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper