Gov Alia Inaugurates 33 Tractors, Distributes N380m To Farmers





Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has commissioned 33 new tractors and disbursed N380 million ($250,000) cheques to community interest groups to undertake climate-smart agricultural activities under the Community Revolving Fund (CRF) scheme of the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) scheme.

The governor, who has already paid the state counterpart funds of N1 billion for the ACReSAL programme, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing the needed support for the programme to continue to thrive in Benue for the overall good of the people of the state.

He appreciated the relentless efforts of ACReSAL in safeguarding the environment, saying his government is proud to collaborate on a project of such consequence designed to improve the lives of the people of Benue.

While he pronounced the immediate creation of ACReSAL as a new agency of government in the state for the purpose of knowledge and skills transfer, the governor said Benue, like many…





Source: Leadership Newspaper