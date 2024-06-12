June 12: Fiscal Federalism, New Minimum Wage Ready Soon — Tinubu





President Bola Tinubu has rekindled the hope of Nigerians for an economic democracy, which will operationalise fiscal federalism as he initiates far-reaching reforms of the economy, which he described as ‘unbalanced’.

Tinubu noted that the country’s economic imbalance was occasioned by decades of flawed foundation of over-reliance on revenues from the exploitation of oil.

Consequently, the President said the reforms initiated by his government were intended to create a stronger and better foundation for future growth even as he acknowledged the attendant economic difficulties being faced as a nation.

This is as President Tinubu also revealed that the Federal Government and the Organised Labour have negotiated a new national minimum wage in good faith.

Tinubu spoke in a nationwide broadcast to the nation to mark the 2024 Democracy Day on Wednesday morning.

He said an Executive Bill will soon be sent to the National Assembly to enshrine what has been agreed upon as part of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper