Minimum Wage: Don’t Violate Human Rights—PLAC Tells FG, Labour

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO), has urged organised labour and the Federal Government to respect human rights in their face off over a new minimum wage for workers.

Both parties are yet to agree on a new minimum wage with labour insisting on N250,000 while the federal government has offered to pay N62, 000.

The Executive Director of PLAC, Clement Nwankwo, said in Abuja on Monday during a Dialogue Session on Exploring Remedies for Human Rights Abuses that on no account should the face-off lead to human rights violation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised by PLAC, is in partnership with the National Endowment for Democracy (NED).

He said the course of negations and even in the face of an industrial action respect for the human rights should be uppermost in the minds of the leaders of both parties.

“There is a struggle about minimum wage, whether labour is getting government…