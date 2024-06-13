No Political Will To End Banditry, Says Zamfara Governor





Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, says there is no political will to end banditry and kidnapping in the country.

He stated this while speaking at the Channels TV Security Summit last night.

He said, “If we are really committed and have the political will, we can handle all these issues of banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling, and other forms of insecurity within two weeks.”

The deputy inspector-general of Police (DIG) Dasuki Galadanchi admitted that despite insecurity everywhere in the country, the reality is not as it is painted.

He disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 30,000 policemen (in phases) to meet the force’s manpower needs.

“We are trying our best to reduce it to the barest minimum. We have asked citizens to report security breaches rather than going to social media.”

Banditry: Governor Vows To Sign Death Warrant Of Convicted Informants

A panelist and consultant, Charles Omole, said security agencies in the country compete…





Source: Leadership Newspaper