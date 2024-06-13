Ugochinyere, Okojie, Others Congratulate Abbas, Kalu On First Anniversary





The chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere; chairman, Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream), Hon. Henry Okojie, and their deputies, have extended their best wishes to the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on the occasion of their first year anniversary in office as presiding officers.

The lawmakers, in a joint statement, signed by Ugochinyere, Okojie, Hon. Aliyu Mustapha (Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources, Downstream) and Hon. Sagir Koki (Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources, Midstream), said that the duo since assuming office on June 13, 2023, have been working hard and delivering on their promises to the Nigerian people.

They noted that the House under Abass and Kalu leadership has introduced key reforms and passed Bills aimed at addressing socioeconomic, political and other challenges in Nigeria.

They expressed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper