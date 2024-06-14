Burna Boy Becomes First African Artist With Highest-grossing Tour In Canada





Popular Nigerian Singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy has achieved another feat, becoming the African Artist with the highest-grossing tour in Canada.

According to a post by Touring Date on June 13, 2024, Burna Boy grossed $5.7 million from 69,219 tickets sold across six concerts during his ‘I Told Them’ tour in Canada, setting a new record for African artists.

In addition to this, Touring Data also posted that Burna Boy has earned the most expensive concert by an African artist in history with $172.76 average price at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on March 12 as part of the ‘I Told Them’ tour.

Previously, Burna Boy made history by being the first African artist to headline and sell out the 19,000-capacity Scotia Bank Arena in Canada on February 24 and 25, 2024, highlighting his position as a prominent African artist on the world stage.

Earlier in the year, he became the first African artist to perform at the Grammy main ceremony





Source: Leadership Newspaper