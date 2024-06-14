Edo Guber: APC Reports Obaseki, Police To IGP, Senate Over Alleged Intimidation





Ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over alleged intimidation by Governor Godwin Obaseki, and the threat of arrests against its members by Commissioner of Police in the State.

In a petition addressed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Senate Committee on Police Affairs, and chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Edo State chairman of APC, Jarrett Tenebe, said the alleged intimidation by Obaseki, using security apparatus in the State, will be resisted.

He said already, the State’s Commissioner of Police has invited him, as part of moves to weaken opposition parties in the state and create an atmosphere of fear ahead of the governorship election.

Tenebe urged the IGP, the Senate and the Police Service Commission to call the Commissioner of Police in Edo State to order, to avoid breakdown of law and order.

The petition reads: “I am the chairman of the All…





Source: Leadership Newspaper