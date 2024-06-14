Emirship: Police Ban Durbar To Avert Clashes In Kano





A Federal High Court in Kano presided by Justice Muhammad Liman has ruled that the court has jurisdiction to entertain cases bordering on the fundamental human rights of Aminu Babba DanAgundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, who challenged the amendment of the Kano Emirate Law by the Kano State House of Assembly.

Respondents in the case include the Kano State government, the state House of Assembly, the speaker of the Assembly, the attorney-general and commissioner for justice, the commissioner of police, the inspector-general of police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Department of Security Services (DSS) have challenged the court’s jurisdiction on the matter.

In an earlier sitting, the court adjourned the case filed by DanAgundi, the applicant in the case, who challenged the new Emirate Law by the Kano State House of Assembly (KNHA) as violating his fundamental human rights.

“I therefore rule that this court has the jurisdiction to listen to the case,”…





Source: Leadership Newspaper