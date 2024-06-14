FCT Students Applaud NAWOJ, Others For Free Sanitary Pads

By Justina Auta

Some students in FCT have expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) for distribution of free sanitary pads to reduce procurement cost and increase access during their menstruation.

The students during the menstrual hygiene advocacy for teenage girls, held at Junior Secondary School, Jabi 1 on Thursday in Abuja, said the gesture would alleviate the challenges they usually face during their menstrual period.

Khadijat Mohammed, a JSS 2 student, explained that she often used old worn out wrappers due to the high cost of sanitary pads.

“My elder sister usually buys sanitary pad for me, but due to the increasing cost of sanitary pads, we have been forced to use our old worn out wrappers during menstruation, “she said.

Also, Somadima Emmanuel, JSS 1 student, said the high cost of sanitary pads, forced her to use tissue paper during her menstruation, which exposed her to infection.

According to her, the free sanitary pads have…