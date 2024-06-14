Parents distribute free hijabs to International School Ibadan Muslim girls

HIJAB-WEARING female Muslim students of the International School, Ibadan, have been charged to excel in their studies and be good ambassadors of Islam.

The chairman of the school’s Muslim Parents Forum, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, gave the charge during the first phase of hijab distribution to over 100 female Muslim students of the school. The event was held at the University of Ibadan Central Mosque.

According to Balogun, hijab has come to stay as part of the school’s uniform following the May 23, 2024 judgment of the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan which allows willing female Muslim students of the school to wear the head covering on their uniform.

Balogun stressed that the forum was…