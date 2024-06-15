Cholera: Ogun Gov’t Threatens Sanctions Against Flouting Precautionary Measures





The Ogun State government, on Saturday, vowed to prosecute anyone, particularly motor park workers, among others, who flouted precautionary measures put in place towards curtailing any possible outbreak of the cholera pandemic across the state.

This is coming just as the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the state has given residential buildings across the state that do not have functional toilets, a six-month grace within which to put one in place “or be ready to face the wrath of the law”.

These were contained in a statement issued and signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Abiodun on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, on Saturday afternoon in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Akinmade explained that the measure becomes exigent in view of the recently reported cholera outbreak in the 30 states of the federation, which included the neighbouring Lagos State and bearing in mind that people will be in the mood of celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Kabir…





Source: Leadership Newspaper