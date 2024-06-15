Veritas Kapital Workers Donate Blood To Save Lives

By Rukayat Adeyemi

In commemoration of the World Blood Donor Day, staff of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, on Friday donated blood to the nation’s blood bank to save lives, and as service to humanity.

The blood donation drive was through a partnership with the Lagos State Blood Transfusion Service(LSBTS) and the National Blood Service Commission(NBSC) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the World Blood Donor Day is held annually on June 14 to appreciate voluntary, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving gifts of blood and to raise awareness of the need.

The 2024 World Blood Donor Day, which marks the 20th year anniversary of celebrating blood donors, is with the theme: “20 years of celebrating giving: Thank you, blood donors!”.

Commenting, Mr Sunkanmi Adekeye, Executive Director, Operations of Veritas Kapital Plc, said that the blood donation was done simultaneously in the insurance company’s Lagos and Abuja offices.

Adekeye said this was part of…