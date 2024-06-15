Why IoT is relevant in real estate profession — Expert

An expert in real estate operations, Mr Nelson Akindele, has stated that the transformative role the Internet of Things (IoT) is playing, in every sector of the economy, has made the technology imperative for the revolution and enhancement of the real estate profession.

Nelson, who is the Construction Project Engineer at Nicholson Construction Company, United States of America (USA), noted that the increasing popularity of IoT is seen in its adoption, globally, by businesses and individuals, desirous of enhancing their operations.

Leading research and advisory firms, he argued, have estimated that the number of IoT devices will continue to grow significantly, further embedding IoT into…