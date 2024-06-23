Policeman On Patrol Dies During Fight With Naval Officers In Lagos





An unnamed Police Inspector has died on Saturday during an altercation with Naval officers in Okokomaiko area of Ojo local government area in Lagos State.

The Policeman and four of his colleagues were said to be on a routine patrol along Igbo-Elerin area of Ojo when the incident occurred.

Trouble was said to have started after the policemen accosted a motorcycle rider along Igbo-Elerin road over alleged traffic offence.

The motorcycle rider, who was dressed in mufti, was carrying another person when the policemen stopped the motorcycle.

The rider and his partner, who claimed to be Naval personnel, allegedly resisted Police arrest.

An eyewitness said the duo on the motorcycle allegedly engaged the policemen in a heated argument. The situation later degenerated into a fight between the policemen and the rider, who later turned out to be Naval officer.

The deceased Police officer slumped and died in the ensuing melee.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP…





Source: Leadership Newspaper