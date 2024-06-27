FG Invests In Climate-smart Agriculture To Boost Food Security





The federal government has said it is investing in climate-smart agriculture to enhance food production and promote agroforestry and conservation agriculture, amidst challenges posed by climate change and its impacts on food security.

The minister of environment Balarabe Abbas Lawal stated this at a high-level event on ‘Partnering to Scale up Climate Actions in Fragile and Conflict Affected Situations – Zooming in on Food Security’ held in Embassy of UAE Rome.

“We are investing in climate-smart agriculture in order to enhance resilience of our food systems as well as promote practices such as agroforestry, conservation agriculture and the use of drought-resistant crop varieties,” the minister stated. He however failed to mention how much Nigeria has invested in financial terms. The aim is to improve food production while conserving our natural resources.

Lawal said Nigeria is taking concerted steps towards addressing climate change and its impacts on food security. Several policy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper