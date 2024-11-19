UNIBEN Produces 385 First Class Graduates





The University of Benin has produced 385 first-class graduates from the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic sessions.

The outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lilian Salami, disclosed this at the pre-49th/50th convocation and 54th Founders‘ Day media briefing in Benin.

Prof. Salami gave a breakdown of the academic prowess in the years under review. For the 2021/2022 academic session, 206 students bagged First Class, while 179 students made First Class in the 2022/2023 session, for 385 from both sessions.

She said that 3,658 made Second Class Upper in the 2021/2022 academic session, while 3,324 made Second Class Upper for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Salami also said that 297 students graduated with their PhD in the 2021/2022 academic session, and 54 others graduated with their PhD in 2022/2023.

Speaking on the event's activities, she said the event will begin on Wednesday, the 20th, with a novelty football match between the university's staff and that of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper