President Buhari meets UK’s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (photos)

President Buhari met with UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson today January 20, following his visit to the country for the UK-Africa Summit.

The Nigerian leader engaged in aa bilateral Meeting with UK Prime Minister at the sidelines of the summit where new perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for Prosperity, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate will be highlighted and discussed.

President Buhari is also expected to hold meetngs with the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland.

Here are more photos below;