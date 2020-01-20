Democracy: Arewa youths want Int’l Community to beam searchlight on Nigeria

Two Northern Youth Groups, the Northern Youth Council (NYC) and Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) have urged the international community to beam searchlight on the country following recent development arising from Supreme Court ruling on Imo governorship election.

It would be recalled that the apex court on Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedioha, while declaring Sen. Hope Uzodinma as the duly elected governor of the state.

Reactions and protests had since trailed the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict which some especially the Peoples Democratic Party described as “miscarriage of justice”.

But a statement signed by Mohammed Salihu, Speaker, AYA and the clerk Desmond Minakaro, as well as Isah Abubakar, President, NYC, urged the international community to beam searchlight on the country’s democracy.

This, they said would ensure that the arms of government would work to preserve and advance the cause of democracy which the country fought hard to get.

“We have extended our calls…