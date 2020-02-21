“Never address me as a HE but as a SHE” Nigerian crossdresserJay Bugatti says as he reveals he was a boy but is now a girl

Jay Bugatti has warned people against using the pronoun “he” or “him” when addressing him.

He said he was born a boy but is now a girl and as a result, he expects people to address him as the gender he identifies as.

Sharing a photo of him before and now, he wrote: ” I was a BOY yeah I know. But now I am a GIRL.. Never address me as a HE but as a SHE! SMALL GIRL WITH A BIG GOD.”

Jay once revealed that he’s a transgender and plans to transition as soon as he can afford to. He didn’t disclose if he has finally gone through with the process.