Merry Men 2 opened me up to acting action movies —Ufuoma McDermott » Friday Treat » Tribune Online

Ufuoma McDermott has managed to stay relevant in Nigeria’s film industry for over two decades, while keeping her family. To make things interesting, every now and then, the onetime beauty pageant contestant brings up new innovation like The USM Show and the USM Kids. With titles like actor, model, filmmaker, wife, mother, among others, the Nollywood star has become a name to reckon with in Nigeria’s film space. In this interview, she speaks about her role in AY Makun’s ‘Merry Men 2’, which has been a box office hit in the last six weeks, among other things.

In the role you played in Merry Men 2, we saw you do a lot of action films that made you look like a superwoman. How did…