”Expose my daughter’s killers within seven days” Mother of victim begs God

Mrs Kafayat Bello, the mother of Barakat Bello, an 18-year-old student of Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, who was raped and murdered by-yet-to be identified men in their home in Ibadan, Oyo state on Monday, June 1, has begged God to expose those who killed her daughter within seven days.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, Mrs Bello said she was not at home during the attack but returned home to see her daughter in a pool of blood. She said Barakat’s killers did not let Barakat fulfill her promises to uplift their poor family.