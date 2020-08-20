3 teenage boys arrested for allegedly gang-raping and drowning 13-year-old girl in Katsina

Three teenage boys have been arrested by men of the Katsina state police command for allegedly gang-raping and drowning a 13-year-old girl to death in a pond in the state on August 14.

Spokesperson of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah, who paraded the boys before newsmen, said the suspects were aged between 15 and 16.

“On Friday 14th 2020 around 3:45pm, based on the tip off, the command succeeded in arresting the trio. All from Danmusa town, they allegedly conspired, attacked and gang raped a 13-year-old girl from Dutsen-Dadi village in Danmusa Local Government Area in their farmland on August 14, 2020. The suspects are Mubarak Lawan 16, Anas Ibrahim, 15 and Aliyu Mika, 15; all from Danmusa local government,” he said

He added that after raping the victim, they threw her into a nearby pond, as a result of which, she drowned.

Isah said the victim’s body was later discovered and taken to Danmusa Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

He said the…