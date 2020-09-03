LASTMA officials caught on camera fighting passengers over N100

Two officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) were caught on camera fighting passengers in a vehicle going from Ikeja to Obalende.

The LASTMA officials with badge name E. A. Fagbuyi and N. Oladega accosted the bus driver at Toll Gate (7up) bus-stop, along Berger road in the Lagos metropolis. They accused him of boycotting them since last week and demanded money for the supposed ‘offense’.

The bus conductor told a Premium Times correspondent in the vehicle that they were seeking N100 bribe, and things took a different turn after Fagbuyi took charge of the vehicle and began heading to an unknown location.

It was gathered that after the passengers protested, the heated argument which ensued degenerated into a physical combat. During the fight, Mr Oladega assaulted one of the passengers identified as Sandra and also broke her phone screen.

The officials allegedly threatened to harm the lady for demanding that her phone be…