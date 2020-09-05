Governor Sanwo-Olu suspends director for imposing 5% levy on all audio and visual content

The Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board, Bamidele Balogun has been suspended by Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu over the imposition of a 5% levy on all audio and visual content streamed on all phyical and digital platforms around Lagos.

LIB reported earlier that in one letters addressed to the Managing Director of Iroko TV, the Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board requested for the “immediate payment of 5% levy on all audio and visual content produced, sold, distributed, marketed, exhibited, streamed, downloaded and shared across all physical and digital platform situate, lying and being within the state.”

Lagos state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho later disclosed that the Executive Secretary was not authorised to make such an announcement.

Omotosho stated that the Sanwo-Olu administration is not insensitive to the fact that the creative industry has been badly hit by the effects of the COVID -19 pandemic and…