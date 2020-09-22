26 kidnapped FRSC officials have regained freedom

Governor Abdullahi Sule on Monday September 21, revealed that the 26 officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) who were kidnapped along Mararaban-Udege in Nasarawa State have regained their freedom.
Speaking after the last 7 officials were released, Governor Sule thanked everyone who worked hard to ensure that the FRSC officials regained their freedom.
He said;
“All the twenty-something officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps that were kidnapped, all of them were released yesterday.
“I want to thank all the security (agencies) and those that have worked very hard to ensure that we achieve that feat.
“I want to thank them for all the efforts they are making to ensure that Nasarawa remains safe.”
