Game Of Thrones star, Hafthor Julius Bjornsson and his wife Kelsey Henson announce the birth of their first child 





Game Of Thrones actor, Hafthor Júlíus Björnsson and his wife Kelsey Henson have welcomed their first child together.

The hulking actor who played The Mountain on Game of Thrones revealed on Instagram on Sunday night that he and his wife welcomed a baby boy, on Saturday.

26.09.2020 . 6am Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let’s just wait for awhile. . 7:15am we call our friend to come photograph the labour, the midwife and doula. Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated. The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home. While I was filling up the bath things…





Source: Linda Ikeji