



An unrest is currently being recorded in Osogbo, Osun State's capital after the killing of two #EndSARS protesters. According to eyewitnesses, the post office, mall and a local market have allegedly been burned down after thugs hijacked the #EndSARS protest. Here are videos of some people lamenting at the scene of the incident below; View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Oct 17, 2020 at 2:09pm PDTThe post Post Office, Mall and local market allegedly burned down in Osogbo after thugs hijacked the #EndSARS protest after the killing of two protesters (videos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji