Nigerian man claiming to be a soldier publicly condemns killing of protesters (video)





A man claiming to be a Nigerian soldier has come out to condemn the shooting of protesters by military men. In a video that has gone viral, the man who did not give his name and neither did he hide his face, said he cannot stand by and watch as people kill his brothers and sisters whom he left behind to fight Boko Haram.''You can't be killing my brothers and sisters. I left them behind to find Boko Haram. You can't be killing them and you want me to have joy. I don't have joy in this country. Whatever the youths are doing I am in support of them. I am a soldier but I can't support bad thing'' he said







Source: Linda Ikeji