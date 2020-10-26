Nigerian beauty entrepreneur and lawyer, Tara Durotoye has shared an insight into the level of destruction at the mall which houses her store.
Tara who disclosed that she summoned up courage to visit her vandalized store, stated that the destruction to economic assets in the mall alone is disheartening. She added that she has also spoken to other entreprenuers who are broken as a result of the incident.
She wrote;
Good morningggggggg fam!
I got the courage to visit my vandalized store yesterday to see the extent of the damage .
The destruction to economic assets in this singular mall alone is disheartening .
Spoke to some entrepreneurs who are BROKEN as a result .
I always find comfort in the book of wisdom .This is where I found comfort today
Habakkuk 3:17-19
17 Though the fig tree does not bud
and there are no grapes on the vines,
though the olive crop fails
and the fields produce no food,(A)
though there are no sheep in the pen
and no cattle in the stalls,
18 yet I will…
Source: Linda Ikeji