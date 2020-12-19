If I wasn’t educated, I will not be standing in front of you

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the rescued students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, to return to school.

The President said this on Friday December 18, when he met with the 344 students at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Katsina State.

Buhari who disclosed that he became President of Nigeria by going to school, told the students to remain focused in pursuing their interest in acquiring a good education, despite the misfortune of kidnapping.

He said;