BBNaija’s Gifty Powers welcomes a baby boy

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty Powers has welcomed a baby boy.
The excited mother who shared her baby bump photos on Instagram, stated that her “son made her a mother again, gave her a reason to love and to be happy again.”
Gifty also hinted on welcoming her son in September with the hashtag #Septemberboy.
See her post below;
Dear Son, words can not express how much in love I am with you.
You made me a mother again, you gave me a reason to love and to be happy again.
You mean a lot to me and I will never stop loving you, Son.
I love you beyond words and we are proud to have you as a beloved Son, little brother and grandson.
Merry Christmas from my son and i.
Love Mom.
•
**** Alisha’s little brother.
who could ever imagine that my 3 years old daughter would become a big sister. This life.
#motherOf2
#Girl&Boy
#SeptemberBoy
Source: Linda Ikeji