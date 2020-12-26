BBNaija’s Gifty Powers welcomes a baby boy

By
Headliners
-
2


BBNaija

Former Big Brother  Naija housemate, Gifty Powers has welcomed a baby boy.

 

The excited mother who shared her baby bump photos on Instagram, stated that her “son made her a mother again, gave her a reason to love and to be happy again.”

 

Gifty also hinted on welcoming her son in September with the hashtag #Septemberboy.

See her post below; 

 

Dear Son, words can not express how much in love I am with you.
You made me a mother again, you gave me a reason to love and to be happy again.
You mean a lot to me and I will never stop loving you, Son.

I love you beyond words and we are proud to have you as a beloved Son, little brother and grandson.
Merry Christmas from my son and i.
Love Mom.

**** Alisha’s little brother.
who could ever imagine that my 3 years old daughter would become a big sister. This life.
#motherOf2

#Girl&Boy

#SeptemberBoy

 

BBNaija



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR