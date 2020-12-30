Infinix receives Mobile Phone Brand of the Year Award at the Peace Legend Awards

Africa’s premium smartphone brand Infinix has been awarded with the honours of the Mobile Phone Brand of the year at the prestigious Peace Legend Awards. The award took place at the prestigious Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos and saw the attendance of representatives from several high-profile brands in Nigeria.

The Peace Legend Award is an apex event focused on honouring and celebrating great personalities and brands that have tremendously helped to move Nigeria forward by promoting peace, creating employment opportunities and altogether encouraging the development of the state.

This year’s edition was the seventh edition of the event. Infinix received the Mobile Phone Brand of the year Award at the event for empowering the youths within its community through several campaigns and also helping to promote young entertainers with burgeoning talents through different activities.

After receiving the award, Infinix marketing communications manager Kevin Olumese said,…