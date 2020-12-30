Ogun creates trust fund for Sports Development

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State will soon set up a Sports Trust Fund that would help in creating an enabling environment to tap from the multiplier effects of Sporting activities.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun stated this when officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), led by the President, Mr. Amaju Pinnik, paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, saying that sports, over time has moved from an entertainment past time to a Money spinning venture.

“We are putting in place, a Sports Trust Fund to create enabling environment to engage and enjoy the multiplier effects of Sporting activities. We are going to launch that very soon, so that our sports have enough funding”, he noted.

The governor, who described Sports as a means of youth employment, opined that when youths are kept busy, the rate of crime, gangsterism, drug abuse and other social vices committed by some of them are reduced to the barest minimum.

