15 Corps members contract COVID19 in Niger state

Fifteen members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Niger state have tested positive for COVID19.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Muhammed Makusidi disclosed this on Thursday January 28 during a meeting with the state governor, Abubakar Sani-Bello on measures to put in place to contain the spread of the novel virus in the state.

According to Makusidi, out of the 16 active cases in the state, 15 are NYSC members. He said the state has recorded a total of 695 confirmed cases spread across 22 out of the 25 local Government Areas and 14 deaths.

In a related development, Governor Sani- Bello has declared those who don’t use face masks will face a mobile court and pay a fine of N5,000. He also directed the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General to prepare an executive order for the enforcement of compulsory use of face masks in the State.

According to the state governor, the order will take effect from Monday, 1st of February, 2021….